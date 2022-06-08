News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man brandished imitation gun in town centre

Published: 6:00 AM June 8, 2022
Xhevahir Axhami, 29, will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

Jonathan Hyrons will appear before Ipswich Crown Court on July 4 for sentencing - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who brandished an imitation firearm in a town centre has had his sentencing hearing adjourned to allow the probation service to consider if he is a dangerous offender.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 7) for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Jonathan Hyrons, 41, of Carrington Court, Colchester.

He admitted having an imitation firearm - a black BB gun - on March 12 this year with intent to cause fear of violence to two men in the Vineyard Street area of Colchester.

Charles Judge, prosecuting, said there was relevant CCTV footage of the incident.

He said Hyrons had placed the BB gun near the face of a man.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until July 4 to allow the prosecution to obtain the CCTV footage of the incident and for the probation service to prepare a report considering the issue of dangerousness.

Steven Dyble, for Hyrons, said his client had been offered a local authority flat after two years of being homeless and it was being held for him until September.

He said Hyrons, who is in custody, had a history of drug and alcohol addiction.

