Teenager arrested after incident in residential road

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon after a woman was allegedly attacked in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Penrice Close shortly before 3.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 22.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “This incident took place in a residential area in Greenstead, and I know it’s likely to cause concern for those living nearby.

“My officers made a quick arrest and at this stage we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

“We are at the early stages of our investigation and specialist officers are working to build a picture of what happened yesterday.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area throughout today.

“If you have any concerns or any information please come and speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with any information or witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident 792 of March 22.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

