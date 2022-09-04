Police want to speak to 25-year-old man after three assaults

Police are looking to speak to a 25-year-old in connection with assaults on three men.

The incidents happened between 1.30am and 2am in the St John’s Street and Culver Street West areas of Colchester on July 24, Essex Police said.

A police spokesman said Jordan Pope is wanted in connection with the incidents.

He is described as black, slim, 5ft 9ins tall and has a tattoo on his throat.

Pope has links to Norwich.

Anyone with information on Pope's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.