News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police want to speak to 25-year-old man after three assaults

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:58 PM September 4, 2022
Jordan Pope, 25, is wanted by Essex Police

Jordan Pope, 25, is wanted by Essex Police - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a 25-year-old in connection with assaults on three men.

The incidents happened between 1.30am and 2am in the St John’s Street and Culver Street West areas of Colchester on July 24, Essex Police said.

A police spokesman said Jordan Pope is wanted in connection with the incidents.

He is described as black, slim, 5ft 9ins tall and has a tattoo on his throat.

Pope has links to Norwich.

Anyone with information on Pope's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

Colchester News

Don't Miss

An aerobatics display will be taking place over the sea at Felixstowe

New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town

Dominic Bareham

person
A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning

A12

Police rescue dog from the side of A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drone shot of the fire at Wenhaston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon