Murder probe dropped in Colchester following post-mortem
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The death of a woman inside a Colchester home is no longer being treated as suspicious, Essex Police has confirmed.
The body of the woman – who was in her 50s – was found by the emergency services inside a property in Lilianna Road on Tuesday morning, February 16.
Police had responded to calls concerning the safety of the woman at the Chesterwell estate property, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives launched a murder probe following the discovery, although a post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday found no signs anyone else had been involved in her death.
A 51-year-old man from Colchester had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody for questioning.
He has since been released without charge.
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
An inquest is likely to be opened shortly to confirm the identity of the deceased. A full inquest will then be heard at a later date to be fixed when the coroner has the full reports and all the evidence required for the hearing.
The police spokesman added: "A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out today and found there were no signs anyone else had been involved in her death.
"As such, we are no longer treating it as suspicious and a man who had been arrested has been released without charge.
"Our officers continue to support the woman’s family at this difficult time."
Michael Lilley, portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety at Colchester Borough Council said the incident was a "terrible tragedy".