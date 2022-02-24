News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

CCTV appeal after criminal damage at Colchester shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:37 AM February 24, 2022
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV image of a man police want to question in connection with damage caused at a Colchester shopping centre has been released.

The criminal damage took place shortly after 3.45am on Sunday, February 6, when a man climbed onto a planter in Lion Walk, off High Street, and leapt upwards to damage an umbrella art installation on the walkway.  

Essex Police would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said anyone who recognises this man or has any other information should contact them quoting the crime reference number 42/32479/22. 

You can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Map of the destinations for the festival of suffolk

Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
An indicative CGI image of what the Bloor Homes 210-home development in Beyton Road, Thurston, could

Housing News

Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attend the scene of an incident where three cars became stuck in a flood at The S

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson battles with Lewis Freestone early in the game

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at home

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon