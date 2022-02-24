CCTV appeal after criminal damage at Colchester shopping centre

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A CCTV image of a man police want to question in connection with damage caused at a Colchester shopping centre has been released.

The criminal damage took place shortly after 3.45am on Sunday, February 6, when a man climbed onto a planter in Lion Walk, off High Street, and leapt upwards to damage an umbrella art installation on the walkway.

Essex Police would like to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said anyone who recognises this man or has any other information should contact them quoting the crime reference number 42/32479/22.

You can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

