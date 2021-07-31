Colchester man denies stalking escort worker and will face trial

Published: 6:00 AM July 31, 2021

The trial of a 36-year-old Colchester man accused of stalking an escort worker will take place in July next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Naveen Beefnah of Victory Place, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman between September 28 and October 20 last year.

The charge alleges that he caused the complainant serious alarm and distress by tracing six members of her family and disclosing she was working as an escort, made unfounded allegations which resulted in irreparable damage to her business and caused her to abandon her trading name.

Beefnah’s trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 4 next year.

He was released on unconditional bail.