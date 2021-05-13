Man admits death by careless driving after crashing into pub

Published: 6:14 PM May 13, 2021

A Colchester man has admitted to causing death by careless driving after crashing into the Spinnaker pub - Credit: Lucy taylor

A Colchester man has admitted causing death by careless driving after crashing into a pub's smoking area.

Bandile Xozumti, 41, was behind the wheel when the car he was driving crashed into the Spinnaker pub in Hythe Quay, Colchester, shortly before 1am on November, 3 2019.

A 40-year-old man, Stuart McClung, died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the crash.

Several other people were also injured.

Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, May 12, Xozumti admitted causing Mr McClung's death by careless driving.

The hearing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and Xozumti, of Waterside Lande in the town, will be sentenced at the same court on June 17.

Stuart McClung died following the collision in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Mr McClung, a talented musician, was described by his partner Vikki Spall and his sister Kelly as a "kind and gentle soul".

In a statement after his death, they said: "Stu was a kind and gentle soul, a talented musician, and a much loved brother, partner and friend.

"We would like to thank our family and friends for their support and kind words, and the emergency services and staff of Colchester General Hospital for all they have done for us."