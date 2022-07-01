News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who admitted GBH warned he could be jailed

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2022
Sex offence cases take an average of 13-and-a-half months at Ipswich Crown Court, new data has revealed.

James Marney could face prison when he returns to Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on July 25 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A ﻿41-year-old Colchester man who has admitted an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (June 30) was James Marney of St Botolph’s Street, Colchester.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm which took place on November 12 last year.

Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to adjourn the case until July 25 for a pre-sentence report but warned Marney that the fact he was adjourning sentence for a report didn’t mean he wouldn’t receive an immediate custodial sentence.

“All sentencing options will be open,” said the judge.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

