Man arrested in connection with sexual assault and indecent exposure
- Credit: Archant
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault and indecent exposure in Colchester.
The first took place in Middlewick Close, between Berechurch Road and Monkwick Avenue, at around midday on February 10.
A spokesman for Essex Police said it was reported a woman was sexually assaulted by a man who then also indecently exposed himself in front of her.
Then, at around 11am on February 19, a woman reported a man making sexual remarks towards her in an area near the Corporal Budd VC gym.
Officers are treating the two incidents as linked.
A 21-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested in connection with both incidents and was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, indecent exposure, and a public order offence.
He has since been released on bail until March 15.
Essex Police are now asking anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact them quoting the crime reference number 42/43663/22.
Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.