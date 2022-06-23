Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of rape after reports of sexual assault

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged serious sexual assault - Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged serious sexual assault in Colchester.

It was reported to Essex Police that a woman was assaulted in the Berechurch Road area between 6.20pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

A police cordon was put in place while officers carried out their investigations.

A spokesman for Essex Police has confirmed this morning that a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday and is currently in custody.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and staff and detectives from Essex Police's Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team are investigating.

Chief inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know this incident will cause concern in the local community and I understand why.

“Specialist detectives and forensics experts have been carrying out enquiries at the scene and around the area to identify any possible witnesses or CCTV available.

“At this stage we believe the people involved were known to each other and we don’t believe members of the wider community are at risk.

“I have ensured there will be extra visible patrols in the area to provide reassurance so if you have any information or concerns about what happened then please stop them and speak to them.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/158972/22.