Man denies false imprisonment and sending woman hundreds of messages

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 PM June 27, 2022
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ashley Norman, from Colchester, appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 37-year-old Colchester man accused of bombarding a woman with hundreds of messages and falsely imprisoning her will take place in November.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Monday (June 27) was Ashley Norman of Gorse Walk, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning the woman between May 22 and May 27 this year, assaulting her by beating and causing her fear of violence by repeatedly calling her and sending messages. 

Norman’s trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 7.

A further case management hearing will take place on September 9.

Judge Emma Peters remanded Norman in custody.

