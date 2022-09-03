Police release CCTV after man attacked outside McDonald's

The incident happened outside McDonald's in Colchester city centre - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an attack outside a McDonald's restaurant.

The incident happened outside the fast food chain in High Street, Colchester, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, August 23, Essex Police said.

Police said a man in his 20s was standing outside the McDonald's when the incident happened.

The victim said a man approached him, said something and then assaulted him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/221255/22.