Police release CCTV after man attacked outside McDonald's
Published: 4:21 PM September 3, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an attack outside a McDonald's restaurant.
The incident happened outside the fast food chain in High Street, Colchester, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, August 23, Essex Police said.
Police said a man in his 20s was standing outside the McDonald's when the incident happened.
The victim said a man approached him, said something and then assaulted him.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/221255/22.