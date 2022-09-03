News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after man attacked outside McDonald's

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:21 PM September 3, 2022
The incident happened outside McDonald's in Colchester city centre

The incident happened outside McDonald's in Colchester city centre - Credit: Essex Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an attack outside a McDonald's restaurant.

The incident happened outside the fast food chain in High Street, Colchester, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, August 23, Essex Police said.

Police said a man in his 20s was standing outside the McDonald's when the incident happened.

The victim said a man approached him, said something and then assaulted him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/221255/22.

Colchester News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town are expecting to be active on transfer deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Live: Town complete two deals as Simpson departs

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is home to many picturesque villages

Five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk after he hung up his microphone

Bill Turnbull took Suffolk to his heart

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon