East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Intoxicated' man tries to break into care home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:39 AM July 27, 2022
The incident happened at a care home in Colchester

The incident happened at a care home in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A drunk man attempted to break into a retirement complex in north Essex.

The incident happened at Lancer House Retirement Complex in Butt Road, Colchester, at about 6pm on Sunday, July 17.

Police have described the man as "intoxicated" and said he was white and about 5ft 9ins tall.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black hooded top.

The man was unable to get in to the care home and nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/188598/22.

