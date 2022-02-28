News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man faces stalking and sex offences charges relating to seven women

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:06 PM February 28, 2022
Jolomi Nanna has been charged in connection with a series of offences that took place at Middlewick Close, in Colchester. 

Jolomi Nanna has been charged in connection with a series of offences that took place at Middlewick Close, in Colchester. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with stalking and sexual offences after he was arrested in Colchester.

Jolomi Nanna, 21, of Lethe Grove, Colchester, has been charged with four counts of stalking and three counts of sexual assault.

Essex Police say the charges follow alleged incidents that took place in Middlewick Close, Colchester, on February 10 and 19. 

He was also charged with outraging public decency, harassment, exposure and common assault.

The offences relate to incidents involving seven women between 10 February and 26 February.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court today (February 28). 

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Colchester News

