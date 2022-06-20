Man, 39, denies burglary and taking car

Lee Skiffington will appear back at Ipswich Crown Court for trial in October. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a man accused of burglary and being involved in a crash while driving a car that had been taken without the owner’s permission will take place in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (June 20) was 39-year-old Lee Skiffington of no fixed address.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a property in Kiln Road, Colchester, during which a purse containing cash and bank cards, a Nintendo console, and keys to a Ford Focus were stolen.

He also denied aggravated vehicle taking by driving a Ford Focus, taken without the owner’s permission, dangerously on Balkerne Hill, Bradfield Road and Rose Allen Road, Colchester and owing to the driving being involved in an accident during which damage was caused to the Ford Focus, a Skoda Rapid, fences and street furniture.

Skiffington also denied an offence of fraud by allegedly using a stolen debit card to obtain goods worth £42.

The offences were allegedly committed on May 21 this year.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 3.