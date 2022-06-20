News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man, 39, denies burglary and taking car

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM June 20, 2022
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Lee Skiffington will appear back at Ipswich Crown Court for trial in October. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a man accused of burglary and being involved in a crash while driving a car that had been taken without the owner’s permission will take place in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (June 20) was 39-year-old Lee Skiffington of no fixed address.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary at a property in Kiln Road, Colchester, during which a purse containing cash and bank cards, a Nintendo console, and keys to a Ford Focus were stolen.

He also denied aggravated vehicle taking by driving a Ford Focus, taken without the owner’s permission, dangerously on Balkerne Hill, Bradfield Road and Rose Allen Road, Colchester and owing to the driving being involved in an accident during which damage was caused to the Ford Focus, a Skoda Rapid, fences and street furniture.

Skiffington also denied an offence of fraud by allegedly using a stolen debit card to obtain goods worth £42.

The offences were allegedly committed on May 21 this year.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 3.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Miley and Bobby playing on Felixstowe beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk records UK's highest temperature as beachgoers flock to the coast

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon