24-year-old denies being involved in cannabis production

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:21 PM July 4, 2022
The sentencing of Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, was adjourned until June at Ipswich Crown Court.

Klizman Marku has pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court during a hearing on Monday. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

The trial of a 24-year-old Colchester man accused of being involved in the production of cannabis will take place in October.

A plea and trial preparation hearing for Klizman Marku, of Victor Road, Colchester, was held at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 4).

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis on June 5 this year and possession of cannabis on the same date.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 10 this year.

Marku is in custody.

