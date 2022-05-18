News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man injured ex-partner by throwing mug, trial hears

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2022
Paul Kesterton, 61, will be tried for sexually assaulting a teenage girl at Ipswich Crown Court next year.

Anthony Andrews has denied the charges during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Colchester man threw a china mug at his former partner’s head causing a cut after breaching a court order banning him from going to her home, it has been alleged.

Anthony Andrews had been in an on-and-off relationship with the alleged victim for 11 years and in May last year he was made the subject of a non-molestation order banning him from using or threatening violence against her and from going to her home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting, said that in September last year Andrews went to her home and during an argument he had allegedly thrown a china mug at her causing a cut to her eyebrow which was glued at hospital.

In January last year he went back to her home and during an argument he had allegedly grabbed hold of her wrist and elbowed the side of her face.

Andrews, 32, of Chestnut Way, Colchester, has denied unlawfully wounding his former partner in September 2021 and assaulting her by beating in January 2022.

The court heard he had pleaded guilty to breaching the non molestation order in September 2021 and January 2022 but denied being violent to his former partner.

The trial continues.

