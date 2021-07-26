News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Colchester man denies being involved in cannabis production

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:25 PM July 26, 2021   
David Hewitt will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rition Mone appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 25-year-old man arrested after 6,000 cannabis plants were found in Colchester has denied being involved in the production of class B drugs. 

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today was Rition Mone, of Hythe Station Road, Colchester.

Mone appeared remotely at the hearing via prison video link. 

The 6,000 cannabis plants, which Essex Police have estimated to be worth £2m, were discovered at a property in Hythe Station Road in April this year.

Mone’s next court appearance will be in September.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lisa and Steve Edwards had a 1940s themed wedding

Coronavirus

How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A major dispersal auction of farm machinery will be held at Cuckoo Tye Farm in Acton near Sudbury

Farming

Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon