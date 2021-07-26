Colchester man denies being involved in cannabis production

Published: 5:25 PM July 26, 2021

A 25-year-old man arrested after 6,000 cannabis plants were found in Colchester has denied being involved in the production of class B drugs.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today was Rition Mone, of Hythe Station Road, Colchester.

Mone appeared remotely at the hearing via prison video link.

The 6,000 cannabis plants, which Essex Police have estimated to be worth £2m, were discovered at a property in Hythe Station Road in April this year.

Mone’s next court appearance will be in September.