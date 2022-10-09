News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV released after man follows 16-year-old girl

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:29 PM October 9, 2022
Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in Colchester

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was followed.

The incident happened at about 8.45am on Friday in North Station Road in Colchester.

The teenager was walking along North Station Road when she was approached by a man who commented on her appearance.

He then followed the victim and told her he knew where she lived before leaving and crossing the road. 

The man is described as white and was wearing dark navy clothing.

Police are looking to speak to the man in connection with the investigation and have appealed for information.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

