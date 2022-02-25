Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in flat

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in her Colchester flat after "barging" his way inside.

Jurors found Gatis Heinrihsons, 37, guilty of a single count of sexual assault on Friday morning following a week-long trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court previously heard how Heinrihsons “barged” into the woman’s flat and pushed her on to a sofa before lifting up her dress and touching her sexually.

During the assault the woman was “screaming blue murder” and repeatedly told him to get off her, Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said.

A neighbour who was awoken around 1am also described hearing a “distressed scream” and a woman shouting “get off me”.

The jury was played footage from a doorbell security camera during the trial and the woman could be heard screaming before Heinrihsons was seen leaving the flat.

The victim then called the police and described the attack on her as being “extremely aggressive”.

She said she had seen Heinrihsons’ penis hanging out of his trousers during the attack but said he had only penetrated her with his fingers.

Heinrihsons, of Woodside Close, Colchester, denied sexual assault on August 28 last year and, giving evidence during the trial, he claimed the woman consented "at all times".

But when he was asked why the woman was heard screaming on the video footage just before he was seen leaving, he told the jury he did not know.

Jurors were told during the trial that Heinrihsons had a previous conviction for sexual assault from 2008.

Heinrihsons, who was wearing a red jumper in the dock, showed little emotion upon hearing the verdict.

The jury, of eight men and four women, took just one hour and 35 minutes to find Heinrihsons guilty.

Recorder Richard Atchley told Heinrihsons: "You have been found guilty of this one offence. It is a serious offence.

"I would normally sentence you today, however, you have a previous conviction and I would like to know more about that and you before I sentence you."

He added: "It is highly likely you will receive a custodial sentence."

Heinrihsons will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 1.