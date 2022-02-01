News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man in custody after eight-hour police incident in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:21 PM February 1, 2022
A man remains in custody after an eight hour police incident in Colchester

A man remains in custody after an eight hour police incident in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in custody after an eight-hour police incident in Colchester. 

Officers at Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Arstones Close, at about 3pm yesterday, Monday, January 31. 

A spokesman for the police force said: "It was reported a man inside the property was making threats.

"We attended and spoke to a man who left the property at around 11.10pm.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"He remains in custody."

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester. 

Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes

Planning and Development

Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Logo Icon
The A12 has been closed in both directions at Darsham after a crash between a car and a motorbike

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after 'serious' crash between car and motorbike

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon