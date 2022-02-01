Man in custody after eight-hour police incident in Colchester

A man remains in custody after an eight hour police incident in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in custody after an eight-hour police incident in Colchester.

Officers at Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Arstones Close, at about 3pm yesterday, Monday, January 31.

A spokesman for the police force said: "It was reported a man inside the property was making threats.

"We attended and spoke to a man who left the property at around 11.10pm.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"He remains in custody."

