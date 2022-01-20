Man in 20s made 'sexual comments' towards teenage girl
- Credit: Google Maps
Investigations have begun after a man made sexual comments towards a 18-year-old girl from a van.
The incident happened as the 18-year-old girl had been walking along Lightship Road, in Colchester, at about 4.15am on January 15.
Essex Police said she was stopped repeatedly by a man in a grey or white panel van.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The man made sexual comments towards her."
The man has been described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and facial hair, and wearing a high visibility jacket.
Essex Police are now looking for anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to contact them and to quote the crime reference number 42/4223/22.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
