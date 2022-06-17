Man, 28, given suspended sentence for attempted child sex offences

A 28-year-old man who attempted to arrange to have sexual contact with two fictitious children while he wasn’t working during lockdown last year has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Michael Vinson, Judge Emma Peters said he had been watching porn online after feeling isolated during lockdown and had a conversation over a period of a month with an undercover police officer who said he had two nieces aged seven and ten.

During their communication on the Kik messaging and chat app Vinson had said what he was interested in doing sexually and had asked for pictures and for their underwear.

However, Judge Peters said there was no evidence Vinson had got on a train or bought a train ticket to meet the fictitious girls and he had also made an excuse to the undercover officer about why he couldn’t go to meet them.

Vinson, of Axial Close, Colchester, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court last month to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence between March 21 and April 10 last year.

He also admitted possessing two extreme pornographic still images and four videos depicting a person performing sex acts with an animal on or before April 15 last year.

The case was adjourned until Thursday (June 16) for a pre-sentence report.

He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to. 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to take part in a sex offenders’ treatment programme.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Jamie Sawyer for Vinson said his client had a job and no-one in his family knew about his court appearance.

He said Vinson lived alone with his father who was unwell and since his arrest he had engaged with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation child protection charity.

He said that what was discussed with the undercover police offer was fantasy.