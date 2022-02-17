Man, 24, avoids prison for possessing indecent images of children

A 24-year-old man caught with nearly 200 indecent images of children on a mobile phone has been spared prison.

Police executed a warrant at the Colchester home of Abdul Harrah on July 18, 2018, after receiving information about an indecent image of the most serious kind - category A - being uploaded.

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court that police seized various items from Harrah, who lives with his parents.

A white Samsung mobile phone was found to contain 36 category A images, 69 graded at category B, 91 of category C, and three pseudo-photographs.

A total of 15 extreme pornographic images were also discovered, Ms Donovan said.

The ages of the children in the images ranged from 10-12 years old, the court heard.

Harrah, of Military Road, Colchester, who has no previous convictions, was interviewed by police in July 2020 through an arabic interpreter.

He previously pleaded guilty before magistrates to four charges of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Daniel O'Malley, mitigating, said the pre-sentence report on Harrah by the Probation Service was "one of the most positive" he had read.

Mr O'Malley said Harrah acts as a carer for his parents and that he plans to go to university in the future.

Harrah also works in the evenings at a takeaway, Mr O'Malley added.

Judge Emma Peters questioned the length of time it took police to interview Harrah following the search of his property.

She told Harrah: "Indecent images of children and possession of those kind of images fuels the trade in those images, which means that children are abused in order for those images to be made in the first place.

"Not only is it illegal, it ruins the lives of children. Every single time I have to read the descriptions of these images, it causes me to feel disgust."

However, the judge noted that Harrah had shown remorse and was caring for his parents.

Judge Peters handed Harrah a two-year community order, with 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for two years and a sexual harm prevention order was also imposed.

Harrah must also pay £340 in court costs.