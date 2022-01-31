Investigation launched after serious sexual assault in Colchester

An investigation has been launched after a man was sexually assaulted in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

An investigation has been launched after a man was sexually assaulted in Colchester.

An Essex Police spokesman said a serious sexual assault took place shortly after 11.55pm on Saturday, January 29, in a lane off Head Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, is now being safeguarded by specialist officers.

Detective superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who is running the investigation, said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry following an incident in Colchester on Saturday night.

“These enquiries include speaking to key witnesses and reviewing the high-quality CCTV available to us in Colchester town centre and its venues.

"We are leaving no stone unturned.

“The victim is safe and is working closely with our detectives and our specialist officers.”

Chief inspector Steve Scott-Haynes said a significant police presence will continue today in the town centre.

He said: “We understand incidents such as this will naturally shock the community but please be assured, we have highly trained and experienced detectives who are in charge of this investigation.

“At this stage, we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our investigation is moving along at pace, with numerous lines of enquiry being pursued as we seek to identify the person or people responsible.

"At the moment, no arrests have been made.

"There will continue to be a significant policing presence in the town centre as we carry out our investigation.

"We have spoken to a number of people and secured their statements, and we are now appealing for anyone who was in the Crouch Street and Head Street area of Colchester between 11.35pm and 11.55pm on Saturday come forward and speak to us.

"That includes people on foot, who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously, and motorists driving through the town who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1467 of Saturday, January 29.











