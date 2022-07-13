CCTV images released after man suffers fractured jaw in assault

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

CCTV images have been released after a man suffered a fractured jaw after being headbutted during an assault in Colchester.

The assault took place between 1am and 3am in St Botolph's Street on April 1.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "During the assault one person was headbutted and two others were punched.

Police want to speak with any witnesses to the assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

"The man who was headbutted sustained a fractured jaw.

"Another man has been identified in connection with an assault and we are continuing to appeal to the public for help in identifying the man pictured in connection with this investigation."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/82714/22.

You can also call them on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.