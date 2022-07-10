News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man threatens staff with pair of scissors in robbery at Aldi supermarket

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:41 PM July 10, 2022
Updated: 12:43 PM July 10, 2022
The incident happened at the Aldi store in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester

The incident happened at the Aldi store in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man threatened staff with a pair of scissors after he was challenged over a theft at an Aldi supermarket.

The incident happened at 6pm on Tuesday, July 5 at the store in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, Essex Police said.

Members of staff challenged the man when he tried to leave the store with £100 worth of meat.

He then threatened workers with a pair of scissors, Essex Police added.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, in his late 30s and with short hair.

He was wearing a brown Fila jacket, glasses, jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Anyone with information related to the incident or CCTV footage of the man is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/173847/22.

Colchester News

Don't Miss

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Place with cafe de Paris mousse farce at The White Hart Inn Mersea

Review: 'After 10 years of being shut, the food at this pub is just...

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Swansea City's Flynn Downes applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Jo

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Revealed: The sell-on fee Town are set to receive for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon