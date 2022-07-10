Man threatens staff with pair of scissors in robbery at Aldi supermarket

The incident happened at the Aldi store in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man threatened staff with a pair of scissors after he was challenged over a theft at an Aldi supermarket.

The incident happened at 6pm on Tuesday, July 5 at the store in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, Essex Police said.

Members of staff challenged the man when he tried to leave the store with £100 worth of meat.

He then threatened workers with a pair of scissors, Essex Police added.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, in his late 30s and with short hair.

He was wearing a brown Fila jacket, glasses, jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Anyone with information related to the incident or CCTV footage of the man is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/173847/22.