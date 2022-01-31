News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police want to speak with man in connection with serious assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:05 PM January 31, 2022
Essex Police want to speak with a man in connection with a serious assault in Colchester

Essex Police want to speak with a man in connection with a serious assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a 29-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Colchester.

Dishon Burgess has been described as 6ft 4ins tall, of medium build and has an American accent. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who has any information about where he is to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

