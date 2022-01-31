Police want to speak with man in connection with serious assault

Essex Police want to speak with a man in connection with a serious assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a 29-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Colchester.

Dishon Burgess has been described as 6ft 4ins tall, of medium build and has an American accent.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who has any information about where he is to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101.

