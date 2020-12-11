News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Fatal stabbing of man in 20s an 'isolated incident', say police

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:46 PM December 11, 2020   
Forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester.

Forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Essex Police have moved to reassure the public that a murder in the Greenstead area of Colchester was an "isolated incident".

The update comes following the stabbing in Affleck Road this morning, where a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed.

A teenager also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A local man remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

District commander, chief inspector Jon Evans, thanked the Greenstead community for their support in the wake of the shocking attack.

Ch Insp Evans said: “I’d like to reassure the local community that we are treating this as a targeted, isolated incident.

“Since our appeal this morning, we’ve had locals send us CCTV and doorbell footage, as well as talking us through anything they may have seen or heard late last night or early this morning.

“Greenstead is a tight-knit community. We know that the answers to this crime will lie somewhere within it – whether that’s in CCTV or dashcam footage, something you’ve heard, or something you’ve witnessed."

Those with information regarding the attack are asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101. 

The force is also appealing for those with dash cam or CCTV footage to get in touch.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

