Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from building
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A woman is in a life-threatening condition after falling from a car park in Colchester.
Essex Police officers were called to the scene in Osborne Street at around 7.30am today.
Police had been sent to concerns for the welfare of a woman on top of a car park.
Surrounding roads are currently closed while emergency services carry out investigations.
A police spokeswoman said the woman has been taken to hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
She added: "We are currently on scene at an incident in Colchester.
"Officers responded to concerns for the welfare of a woman on top of a car park in Osborne Street around 7.30am this morning (Sunday, June 13).
"She has been taken to hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.
"The surrounding roads have been closed to allow emergency services to assist."
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.
Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.
You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.