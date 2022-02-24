Victim's relief as paedophile jailed for four and a half years

David Schadek has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for a series of child sex offences - Credit: Essex Police

A 62-year-old man has been jailed for four and a half years after he was found guilty of a series of child sex offences.

David Schadek, of Fenno Close, Colchester was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault of a child, and one count of perverting the course of justice.

These relate to assaults on children between 2004 and 2017 which came to light when one of the incidents were reported to Essex Police in January 2018.

Work by officers from Essex Police's child abuse investigation team identified other incidents and further victims.

Today (February 24), at Chelmsford Crown Court Schadek was sentenced to four and a half years.

In a statement, one of the victims and their family said: "David Schadek groomed children and betrayed their trust.

“We are relieved that no others will have to suffer at his hands and now he has to face the consequences of his actions.

“We would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victims for speaking out and telling their truth.

"Also thanks to Essex Police for their many years of hard work and support to get justice for the victims.”

Detective Inspector Fred Tompkins said: “David Schadek is a predator who preyed upon his young victims.

“It is through their bravery that we have been able to put him behind bars, unable to put other children at risk.

“They have shown tremendous courage in telling us what happened to them and their resilience throughout this long investigation has been incredible.

“I want to thank them for their trust in us and hope they take comfort in the knowledge Schadek has now been brought to justice for what he has done.

“We will continue to work to root out those who prey on children and lay bare their heinous crimes for all to see.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime to contact Essex Police. Our specialist officers will support you and your voice will be heard."