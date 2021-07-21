E-fit released after man with van acts suspiciously to woman
- Credit: Essex Police
An E-fit has been released after a man acted suspiciously towards a woman in Colchester.
Essex Police want to speak to the man after a woman was approached by a stranger in Boadecia Way, Colchester, near to the junction with Layer Road, around 9am on Thursday, June 10.
The man tried to get her to leave the area with him and she refused.
He is described as being black, around 6ft tall and slim build with short hair, clean-shaven and wearing dark jogging bottoms, a short-sleeved light-coloured top and dark shoes.
The man is reported to have left the area in a white high sided panel van.
Following Essex Police enquiries, they are now in a position to release an efit of a man officers want to speak to.
If you can identify the man pictured, please call police on 101 quoting reference 42/109924/21.
