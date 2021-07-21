News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

E-fit released after man with van acts suspiciously to woman

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:10 PM July 21, 2021   
The E-fit was released on July 7 by Essex Police after a suspicious incident in June 10 in Colchester 

An E-fit has been released after a man acted suspiciously towards a woman in Colchester. 

Essex Police want to speak to the man after a woman was approached by a stranger in Boadecia Way, Colchester, near to the junction with Layer Road, around 9am on Thursday, June 10.

The man tried to get her to leave the area with him and she refused.

He is described as being black, around 6ft tall and slim build with short hair, clean-shaven and wearing dark jogging bottoms, a short-sleeved light-coloured top and dark shoes.

The man is reported to have left the area in a white high sided panel van.

Following Essex Police enquiries, they are now in a position to release an efit of a man officers want to speak to.

If you can identify the man pictured, please call police on 101 quoting reference 42/109924/21.

Essex Live
Essex Police
Women's Safety
Colchester News

