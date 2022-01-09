Police 'want to speak' with man in connection to a recall to prison

Police want to speak with a man in connection to a recall to prison who has links with Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are looking to speak with a man in connection to a recall to prison.

Essex Police want to speak with Robert McPhail who has links to the Greenstead area of Colchester.

The 31-year-old has been described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, stocky with dark hair.

Anyone with any information on McPhail's whereabouts is asked to contact Essex Police on 101.

Or you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.