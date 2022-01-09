News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police 'want to speak' with man in connection to a recall to prison

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:43 AM January 9, 2022
Police want to speak with a man in connection to a recall to prison who has links with Colchester

Police want to speak with a man in connection to a recall to prison who has links with Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are looking to speak with a man in connection to a recall to prison. 

Essex Police want to speak with Robert McPhail who has links to the Greenstead area of Colchester. 

The 31-year-old has been described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, stocky with dark hair. 

Anyone with any information on McPhail's whereabouts is asked to contact Essex Police on 101. 

Or you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two Magpies Bakery is opening in Woodbridge

Food and Drink

People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne and new Town manager Kieran McKenna embrace as the player is substituted late in the

Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A person receiving a Covid-19 jab

Coronavirus

Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon