Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown

A Colchester pub has been stripped of its alcohol licence and six people have been arrested after an investigation into drug violence relating to the premises was carried out by Essex Police.

Officers from Essex Police Serious Violence Unit, Colchester Community Policing Team, North Disruptor Team and Operational Support Group executed warrants across the town as part of a pre-planned operation to disrupt the supply of cocaine in the town.

Four men and two women were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and all remain in custody for questioning.

Detective superintendent Lewis Basford said: “Drugs are not welcome in our towns and cities in Essex, and we make no apology for pursuing those who we believe are intent on supplying them.

“To those people who believe it’s OK to sell drugs, it is not.

"They destroy communities and lead to serious violence, and we will not tolerate it.”

The pub becomes the second in the town to have their licence suspended with the Leather Bottle in Shrub End Road also banned from selling alcoholic drinks.

The decision comes after an emergency Colchester Borough Council Licensing Sub Committee meeting.

The suspension means the pub in Military Road can remain open but cannot serve alcoholic drinks, and a full hearing before the Licensing Sub Committee will take place in mid-January to consider next steps.

Councillor Darius Laws, portfolio holder for economy, business and heritage, said: “We have taken swift and decisive action, based on the evidence shown to us today by the police regarding the alleged illegal activity that had been potentially going on at the Royal Mortar pub.

“Due to the seriousness of the investigation, we convened a meeting of the Licensing Sub-Committee to look at what steps we could take.

"As with the Leather Bottle last week, we cannot condone the kind of activities that appear to have taken place and have taken strong but appropriate steps while we look fully at all the information and make a decision on the long-term licence.”

Councillor Beverley Oxford, portfolio holder for communities, added: “The action taken by the police and our Licencing Sub-Committee again today shows the ongoing commitment we have to protecting those looking for an enjoyable time out.

"We will continue to take action against those who potentially seek to undermine it.”