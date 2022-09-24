Rape accused 'shocked and devastated' by allegations

A Colchester fencer accused of raping a woman while he was walking her home was “shocked and devastated” when he was arrested by police, a court has heard.

In a police interview, read to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 23), Shane Farrow denied raping the woman and claimed she had “come onto him”.

He told police that while he was walking the woman home she had asked him for a cuddle and had kissed him.

He said he was a “happily married man” and had been shocked when she kissed him but had kissed her back.

He claimed the alleged victim had put her hand inside his shorts and had then pulled her trousers down and had fallen back pulling him on top of her.

He said he had touched and kissed her breasts and although there hadn’t been any conversation between them while they were having sex she “hadn’t not consented”.

He said the woman had not appeared to be drunk and he was “shocked and devastated“ when he was arrested by police.

Farrow, 35, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, has denied one offence of rape which is alleged to have happened on February 2, 2020.

He told police he and the woman had been drinking at a house in Colchester and she had talked to him about the lack of fun in her sex life with her husband.

He said he believed the woman had made up the rape allegation because she was covered in mud and it was her way of “getting out of what they had done”.

He claimed she had been flirtatious during the evening. but they hadn’t had a discussion about having sex.

He denied grabbing her crotch earlier in the evening and that he had formed an intention to have sex with her.

It has been alleged that he raped the woman after drinking and taking drugs.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said after the alleged rape the woman had called her husband and told him she’d been raped and told him to call the police.

She said she felt degraded after the alleged rape and had screamed: “What have you done?” at Farrow and told him he wasn’t going to get away with it.

The trial continues on Monday (September 26).