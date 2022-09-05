Woman sexually assaulted by man in alley in early hours

The sexual assault happened in an alley in Cotman Road, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in an alley in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in Cotman Road, Colchester, at about 4am on Sunday, Essex Police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 18 and 25, of medium to stocky build, with shoulder-length mousey brown hair and a clean shaven face.

He is described as wearing a dark green long-sleeved top, green camouflage trousers, and white trainers.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and police staff and enquiries into the incident are ongoing, a police spokesman said.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/230156/22.