News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by man in alley in early hours

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:08 AM September 5, 2022
The sexual assault happened in an alley in Cotman Road, Colchester

The sexual assault happened in an alley in Cotman Road, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in an alley in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in Cotman Road, Colchester, at about 4am on Sunday, Essex Police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 18 and 25, of medium to stocky build, with shoulder-length mousey brown hair and a clean shaven face.

He is described as wearing a dark green long-sleeved top, green camouflage trousers, and white trainers.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and police staff and enquiries into the incident are ongoing, a police spokesman said.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/230156/22.

Colchester News

Don't Miss

A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning

A12

Police rescue dog from the side of A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
An aerobatics display will be taking place over the sea at Felixstowe

New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town

Dominic Bareham

person
A drone shot of the fire at Wenhaston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon