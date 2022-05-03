Six teenagers charged after £28,000 worth of damage caused to school

The damage was caused at Unity Primary Academy in Colchester, Essex Police said - Credit: Google Maps

Six teenagers have been charged after almost £28,000 worth of damage was caused to a primary school in Colchester last year.

Police were called to a disturbance at Unity Primary Academy, in Hickory Avenue, at about 6pm on Saturday November 27, 2021, Essex Police said.

An investigation was launched and revealed an outdoor learning area had been significantly damaged, while some equipment had been destroyed.

In total, repairs cost the school £27,915

Three 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old, all from Colchester, have been charged with criminal damage and being found in or upon an enclosed premises.

The group, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 10.