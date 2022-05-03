News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Six teenagers charged after £28,000 worth of damage caused to school

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:39 PM May 3, 2022
The damage was caused at Unity Primary Academy in Colchester, Essex Police said

The damage was caused at Unity Primary Academy in Colchester, Essex Police said - Credit: Google Maps

Six teenagers have been charged after almost £28,000 worth of damage was caused to a primary school in Colchester last year.

Police were called to a disturbance at Unity Primary Academy, in Hickory Avenue, at about 6pm on Saturday November 27, 2021, Essex Police said.

An investigation was launched and revealed an outdoor learning area had been significantly damaged, while some equipment had been destroyed.

In total, repairs cost the school £27,915

Three 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and a 15-year-old, all from Colchester, have been charged with criminal damage and being found in or upon an enclosed premises.

The group, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 10.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

East Suffolk Council

Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run enjoying the sunshine on the prom at Felixstowe - the vir

Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon