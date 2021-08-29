Men released on bail after assault which left man fighting for his life

Published: 10:39 AM August 29, 2021

The assault happened in Colchester in the early hours of Saturday morning (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

Two men have been released on bail following an assault in central Colchester which left a man fighting for his life.

The pair had been arrested following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning, which has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a 46-year-old, was found injured in St Botolph's Street shortly after 4.20am.

Police closed the road for a number of hours on Saturday to carry out forensic work.

It is not believed any weapons were involved in the fight.

The pair, a 20-year-old from West Bergholt and a 19-year-old from Colchester, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both have been released on conditional bail until September 22, while police carry out further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist officers in their investigation should contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 232 of August 28.







