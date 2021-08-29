Men released on bail after assault which left man fighting for his life
- Credit: IAN BURT
Two men have been released on bail following an assault in central Colchester which left a man fighting for his life.
The pair had been arrested following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning, which has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, a 46-year-old, was found injured in St Botolph's Street shortly after 4.20am.
Police closed the road for a number of hours on Saturday to carry out forensic work.
It is not believed any weapons were involved in the fight.
The pair, a 20-year-old from West Bergholt and a 19-year-old from Colchester, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Both have been released on conditional bail until September 22, while police carry out further enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
- 2 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
- 3 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 4 'We're still in pre-season mode' - Cook on 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon
- 5 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 AFC Wimbledon draw
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon
- 8 'Surprise' as 3.5ft-long snake found sunbathing in gravel
- 9 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
- 10 Ipswich Town 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Blues pegged back once again
Anyone with information that could assist officers in their investigation should contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 232 of August 28.