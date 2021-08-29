News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Men released on bail after assault which left man fighting for his life

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:39 AM August 29, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

The assault happened in Colchester in the early hours of Saturday morning (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

Two men have been released on bail following an assault in central Colchester which left a man fighting for his life.

The pair had been arrested following the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning, which has left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a 46-year-old, was found injured in St Botolph's Street shortly after 4.20am.

Police closed the road for a number of hours on Saturday to carry out forensic work.

It is not believed any weapons were involved in the fight.

The pair, a 20-year-old from West Bergholt and a 19-year-old from Colchester, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both have been released on conditional bail until September 22, while police carry out further enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
  2. 2 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
  3. 3 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  1. 4 'We're still in pre-season mode' - Cook on 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  2. 5 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 AFC Wimbledon draw
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon
  5. 8 'Surprise' as 3.5ft-long snake found sunbathing in gravel
  6. 9 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Blues pegged back once again

Anyone with information that could assist officers in their investigation should contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 232 of August 28.



Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Ferrell attending the Daddy's Home premiere at the Vue West End Cinema, Leicester Square, Londo

Football

5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Suffolk Live

When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Wigan's Richard Christian Walton celebrates after Wigan win the sky Bet League One league at at the

10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Keeble

Suffolk County Council

Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon