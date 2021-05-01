Man stabbed in brawl as police make attempted murder arrest
- Credit: Archant
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Colchester.
Officers were called to reports of a brawl in Gantry Close, near the Aldi supermarket shortly before 1am on Saturday.
The man suffered a number of injuries which required hospital treatment, but they are not considered to be life-threatening.
Two others, a man and a woman, were also hurt with their injuries considered to be minor.
Now police are appealing for witnesses and say they have arrested three people in connection with the incident.
They fear others may have been hurt and are urging those people to seek treatment and come forward with information.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm, (GBH) while another two men, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, have also been arrested on suspicion of GBH.
Most Read
- 1 FA Youth Cup LIVE! Town through to the semis
- 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Crewe forward
- 3 Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close
- 4 Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe
- 5 They think it's all over... it very nearly is for Ipswich Town
- 6 League One team of the season revealed
- 7 Woman due in court over death of Charlotte, 22, in A12 crash
- 8 Tearful owner reunited with missing cat after 13 years
- 9 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager
- 10 Ipswich Town 3 Sheffield United 2 Town win FA Youth Cup thriller and now face Liverpool in the semis
All three men remain in custody for questioning.
DI David Box, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the Colchester community.
“We also believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and we would encourage them to do so for their own welfare as they may require hospital treatment.
“I would like to reassure residents that there will be a visible police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information on this incident, specifically mobile phone footage of it, to come forward.”
Witnesses should submit a report online at or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Or, call 101 and cite incident reference 62 of Saturday, May 1.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.