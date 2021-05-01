Man stabbed in brawl as police make attempted murder arrest

Published: 1:39 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 1:42 PM May 1, 2021

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Colchester.

Officers were called to reports of a brawl in Gantry Close, near the Aldi supermarket shortly before 1am on Saturday.

The man suffered a number of injuries which required hospital treatment, but they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Two others, a man and a woman, were also hurt with their injuries considered to be minor.

Now police are appealing for witnesses and say they have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

They fear others may have been hurt and are urging those people to seek treatment and come forward with information.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm, (GBH) while another two men, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, have also been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

All three men remain in custody for questioning.

DI David Box, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the Colchester community.

“We also believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and we would encourage them to do so for their own welfare as they may require hospital treatment.

“I would like to reassure residents that there will be a visible police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information on this incident, specifically mobile phone footage of it, to come forward.”

Witnesses should submit a report online at or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Or, call 101 and cite incident reference 62 of Saturday, May 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.