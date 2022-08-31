Former Colchester Utd star speaks of 'intolerable' impact of false rape claim

Former Colchester star Callum Harriott says his 'life has been changed' by false rape claims - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A former Colchester United star has spoken online about the damage done to his career by false rape allegations after he was cleared by a jury of raping a drunk woman at his flat.

On his Twitter feed, Callum Harriott, 28, said he had lost three years of his playing career as he fought the claims, dating back to November 2019.

He also questioned the length of time the case had taken to come to court after a jury unanimously found him not guilty following four hours and 16 minutes of deliberations at Ipswich Crown Court at the end of a five-day trial.

He said: “Three years lost in a successful young footballer’s playing career is irrecoverable, it is life-changing.

“The damage done to family, friends, colleagues, my professional life and income was intolerable.”

He revealed he had suffered "online abuse and vilification" as a result of the court case, while the "lackadaisical way the claim was handled compounded the damage".

“It took until April 2021 before the CPS decided to charge me and three years for the case to come to trial. The jury took four hours to exonerate me with a unanimous verdict of not guilty,” Harriott said.

During his trial, the court heard that Harriott, who played for the Us between 2019 and 2021, met the alleged victim in the Turtle Bay bar in Colchester before they later headed to the Attic nightclub with their respective friends.

Later they all ended up at Harriott's flat and he claimed he had offered the alleged victim, who is in her twenties, some water before she had a nap in the spare room to help her sober up.

“If I didn’t think she was well enough to come back to have sex with me then why would I let her in my car?” Harriott, now of Beech Road, Biggin Hill, told police.

“She was sleeping, she’s sobering up and getting better. She’s saying she’s OK. Her friend said ‘oh, she’s fine’.

“I said ‘are we having fun?’ and she’s like ‘yeah’. I’m lying on the bed hugging her and she takes my hand.

“She was perfectly fine and had sobered up. She was talking and wanted to have sex."