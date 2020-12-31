Thieves went on shopping spree after stealing woman's purse

Published: 3:03 PM December 31, 2020

A woman's card was used at shops across Colchester. Stock image - Credit: Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information after a woman's cash card was used at shops across Colchester earlier this month.



The victim reported that her purse went missing when she was shopping, during the afternoon of Thursday, December 17.



Her card was then used in shops throughout town.



Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Colchester police station by calling 101 and quote the reference number 42/206160/20.

You can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.