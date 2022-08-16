Police launch CCTV appeal after £800 of alcohol stolen from supermarket

Essex Police are looking to identify this man - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after alcohol worth more than £800 was stolen from a supermarket.

The incident happened at Tesco in Highwoods, Colchester, on June 18 at about 3.40pm.

Police are looking to identify the man in the picture who they believe will be able to assist them in their enquiries.

Officers are also looking for a second man in connection with the theft, who is not pictured.

The second man is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with a beard and moustache and was wearing a tracksuit top, skinny grey jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of either men, is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/157289/22.