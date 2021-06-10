News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police link town centre assaults after pair hospitalised

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:08 PM June 10, 2021   
Detectives are linking two assaults which took place in the early hours of the morning and left a man and a woman needing hospital treatment.

Police were called to concerns of the welfare of a man in Queen Street, Colchester, just before 3am on Thursday, June 10 – finding a man who had been assaulted.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, but was taken to hospital for treatment.

The second assault, on a woman, happened shortly before 3.40am in Lion Walk.

The woman was found to have suffered facial injuries and also required hospital treatment, although her injuries were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men, both aged 23, have been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

The pair, from Colchester, remain in custody for questioning.

An Essex Police spokesman said the force is linking the two assaults and appealed for those with information to come forward.

Those with information should contact Essex Police on 101, quoting CAD 117 of June 10.

