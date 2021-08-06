News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police get extra powers to crack down on drink-related disorder

Andrew Papworth

Published: 7:59 AM August 6, 2021   
A map showing the area covered by the dispersal order in Colchester

A map showing the area covered by the dispersal order in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police have been given extra powers to crack down on drink-related disorder in Colchester this weekend - to prevent residents from "being harassed, alarmed or distressed".

The dispersal order by Essex Police comes after alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre last weekend.

The order, which gives police powers to remove anyone they believe they be behaving anti-socially from the area, starts at 7pm on Friday, August 6 and runs until 7pm on Sunday, August 8.

Breaching any direction given under the order is a criminal offence and those who do could be arrested.

It covers the town centre area, with the boundaries being Balkerne Hill, Westway Cowdray Avenue, bottom section of Ipswich Road, East Street, Brook Street, Magdalene Street and Southway.

Last weekend, police put in place a similar dispersal order in Chelmsford to stop an illegal car meet from happening the Chelmer Park and Ride site.

