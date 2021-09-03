News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fourth arrest after town centre fight left man in critical condition

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:00 PM September 3, 2021   
Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Colchester town centre incident left a man in a life-threatening condition (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with an early-morning fight which left a man in a life-threatening condition.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the incident, which happened in St Botolph’s Street, Colchester, shortly before 4.20am on Saturday, August 28.

A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

Essex Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of affray on Thursday night.

He  has been released on bail until September 27.

His arrest comes after three other men - two aged 19 and one aged 20 - were also held in connection with the incident.

