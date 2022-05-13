Man arrested at train station after cash, drugs and 'Rambo' knife found

A man has been arrested at Colchester station after he was found to have £1,200 in cash.

The arrest was made yesterday, May 12, by officers from British Transport Police's County Lines Taskforce.

A man was arrested by plain clothes officers from our #CountyLines Taskforce at #Colchester station yesterday after being caught with £1.2k 💰



His address was searched, & officers seized:

o 693 grams of cannabis

o Rambo knife

o Burner-style phone



Investigation underway ⌛ pic.twitter.com/T4acZpEm9Q — British Transport Police (@BTP) May 13, 2022

After being caught with the cash, a search of the man's address was conducted and officers seized 693 grams of cannabis, a "Rambo knife" and a burner-style phone.

According to British Transport Police, an investigation is underway.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.