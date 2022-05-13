Man arrested at train station after cash, drugs and 'Rambo' knife found
Published: 11:19 AM May 13, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM May 13, 2022
A man has been arrested at Colchester station after he was found to have £1,200 in cash.
The arrest was made yesterday, May 12, by officers from British Transport Police's County Lines Taskforce.
After being caught with the cash, a search of the man's address was conducted and officers seized 693 grams of cannabis, a "Rambo knife" and a burner-style phone.
According to British Transport Police, an investigation is underway.
