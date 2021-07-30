CCTV image released in assault investigation
Published: 3:58 PM July 30, 2021
- Credit: ESSEX POLICE
Essex Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault.
On April 30, around 11.05pm a man in his 20s was assaulted in Trinity Street, Colchester.
Now officers investigating the case are releasing a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.
Anyone who has any information regarding the assault should contact Essex Police on 101 or via their live chat and quote the crime reference number 42/79945/21.