CCTV image released in assault investigation

Angus Williams

Published: 3:58 PM July 30, 2021   
Essex Police want to speak to this man in relation to an assault in Colchester

- Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault.

On April 30, around 11.05pm a man in his 20s was assaulted in Trinity Street, Colchester.

Now officers investigating the case are releasing a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding the assault should contact Essex Police on 101 or via their live chat and quote the crime reference number 42/79945/21.


