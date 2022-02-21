News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'No further action' for three men interviewed after serious sexual assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:41 AM February 21, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Three men who were interviewed as part of an investigation into a serious sexual assault will face no further action - Credit: Archant

Three men who were interviewed voluntarily after an accusation of a serious sexual assault in Colchester will face no further action, police have said. 

Officers were called to an incident in a lane of Head Street in the town, shortly after 11.55pm on Saturday, January 29. 

A man aged in his 20s was reported being seriously sexually assaulted. 

Three men were identified by detectives and were interviewed voluntarily in the days after the incident. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Senior detectives have now reviewed this complex case and determined the three men who were interviewed will face no further action."

The force's major crime team has trawled hours of CCTV from around Colchester with leading officers assuring "no stone will be left unturned" in the investigation.

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Scott Egerton, said: “This has been a complex investigation which required many hours of work by the major crime team, including trawling hours of CCTV around Colchester in order to ascertain the circumstances around this report. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
  2. 2 Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court
  3. 3 Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre
  1. 4 Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk
  2. 5 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
  3. 6 'It was pathetic' - Burton boss slams his side after Town defeat
  4. 7 See inside £1.35m east Suffolk home with 'exceptional' river views
  5. 8 Permission for 75 homes granted after 20 years of waiting
  6. 9 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  7. 10 North Stander: I'm being proved wrong - and I'm delighted about it!

“As a result of this work, we were able to identify three men who agreed to be interviewed voluntarily."

The detective inspector said following reviews of all accounts the men will face no further action.

The man who reported the incident is aware of the decision and continues to be supported by specialist officers. 

Chief inspector Rob Huddleston, Colchester district commander, added: “I am fully aware this incident will have caused a great deal of concern around our town. 

“Please be assured no stone was left unturned in this investigation and we are satisfied that there is no wider threat to any member of the public and Colchester is a safe place to enjoy a night out.

“We take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and each report is investigated fully by a team of specialist detectives before a decision is made on how to proceed.” 

Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

A "major incident" has been declared by the Suffolk Resilience Forum due to Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

'Major incident' declared in Suffolk as Storm Eunice batters county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Storm smashing against Felixstowe Docks

Storm Eunice | Gallery

GALLERY: Pictures show impact of Storm Eunice on Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The tree blocked the A131 through Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fallen tree blocks A131 near Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson fires Town into an early lead.

Ipswich Town vs Burton Albion

Matchday Recap: Town see off Burton at Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon