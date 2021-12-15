News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial of triple murder accused will not take place on January 4

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM December 15, 2021
A section of Wellesley Road in Colchester, Essex is cordoned off by police investigating the deaths

A section of Wellesley Road in Colchester, Essex is cordoned off by police investigating the deaths of three men Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The trial of a man accused of triple murder in Colchester will not take place in the first week of January, a judge has said. 

Tom Saunders, 34, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, has been charged with three counts of murder following the deaths of brothers Danny Gibson, 35, and Jason Gibson, 31, both from Colchester, and 35-year-old Richard Booth on October 5, 2019. 

He is also charged with possession of a knife on the same date. 

Essex Police were called to an address in Wellesley Road, Colchester, at 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, over concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation. 

Officers found the bodies of brothers Danny and Jason Gibson inside the property, while Mr Booth's body was found in a car in Hospital Road.

Post-mortem examinations established that the three men died from multiple stab wounds.

During a previous hearing at the end of October this year, Saunders was deemed fit to stand trial following psychiatric tests

On that occasion, Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional date for trial to commence on either Tuesday, January 4, or Tuesday, January 11. 

But today at a further case management hearing, Judge Levett said that the January 4 date would not happen due to a recent medical report being made available. 

Saunders was not required to attend today's hearing. 

The judge scheduled another hearing for Friday, January 7 where further progress in the case will be discussed. 

