Two arrests after 500 cannabis plants found in Colchester High Street property
- Credit: Archant
Two men have been arrested after around 500 cannabis plants were found in Colchester.
Officers from Essex Police were called to an address in High Street at about 3.10pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men aged 36 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
"The pair remain in custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and there is likely to remain a police presence in the area in the coming days.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."
Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident 628 of February 1.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.
Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.