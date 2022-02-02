News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two arrests after 500 cannabis plants found in Colchester High Street property

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:20 AM February 2, 2022
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Two men have been arrested after officers discovered around 500 cannabis plants at an address in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after around 500 cannabis plants were found in Colchester. 

Officers from Essex Police were called to an address in High Street at about 3.10pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men aged 36 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. 

"The pair remain in custody at this time. 

"Our enquiries are ongoing and there is likely to remain a police presence in the area in the coming days.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident 628 of February 1. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk headteacher shocked at 'inadequate' Ofsted rating
  2. 2 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
  3. 3 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
  1. 4 Painter and decorator banned from road for drink driving
  2. 5 Town could have almost 7,000 fans at big away clash
  3. 6 Fuller Flavour: My new favourite Ipswich Town player
  4. 7 Have you eaten at this exclusive lunch club - on a Suffolk industrial estate?
  5. 8 Teenager taken to hospital after being assaulted by five men
  6. 9 Assessment of Ipswich Town's squad now the window's shut
  7. 10 More strong winds to hit Suffolk and north Essex

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Police
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The site between Ferry Road, Conway and Swallow Closes and Gulpher Road in Felixstowe will see 150 new homes

Planning and Development

Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Charlton Athletic's Alex Gilbey (right) and Fleetwood Town's Jay Matete battle for the ball during t

Ipswich Town Transfer News

No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been set up on the path that runs alongside Mount Road in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Live News

Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate

Mariam Ghaemi and Angus Williams

Logo Icon
Scott Fraser has joined Charlton Athletic from Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: All the Ipswich and L1 news before window closed

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon